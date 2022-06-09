Hold and secure initiated at Tecumseh high school

A hold and secure situation at L'Essor secondary school, has been lifted after police were able to confirm there was no threat of danger posed to the students or staff at the school.

Today, just after 1:30 p.m. Tecumseh Detachment Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to the high school located at 13605 St Gregory's Road in the Town of Tecumseh after police received information that a youth had made a comment in relation to the school.

Upon arrival police immediately located the youth who was responsible for the comment.

Through further investigation police were able to determine the youth was not in possession of a weapon, and that they never posed any threat to the staff or students.

The hold and secure was lifted just after 2:00 p.m.

No charges have been laid in this investigation; the matter will be dealt with internally at the school.