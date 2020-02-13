Hole In One for Hospice of Windsor-Essex



WINDSOR — It's a hole in one for Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

Thanks to the 2019 Windsor Championship golf tournament, which took place at Ambassador Golf Club, Hospice of Windsor and Essex County received a cheque on Wednesday worth more than $101,000 — as the charity recipient of the tournament.

More than 7,000 spectators attended the tournament generating an economic impact of $2-million.

Hospice Executive Director Colleen Reaume says the money is earmarked for its palliative in-home program.

"So of course we have some funding from the government, but it's not fully funded so things like getting our doctors, our nurses, our social workers to physically get out to the homes, there is a cost to that and there isn't necessarily funding associated with that," says Reaume.

Tournament Director Adam Wagner says golfers are always happy to help out.

"The first year we did $110,000 so to be able to give $101,000 in the second year is something we are exceptionally proud of," he says. "Looking forward to another hopefully similar donation in the third year as well. This gives the ability for hospice to work within our community and to support the community events that they do."

The Windsor Championship is the 7th stop in the MacKenzie Tour.

The tournament is scheduled for July 13 to 19, 2020 at Ambassador Golf.