Holiday Charity event returning to Chatham-Kent

A charity event is returning to Chatham-Kent for the second straight year.

Organizers are inviting the community to leave Christmas gifts and non-perishable food items on their front porches starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 for the second annual "The Gift-CK."

Brent Wilkins, a Captain and spokesperson for the event, says he's happy more people get to enjoy their Christmas.

"Last year we collected $3-million worth of stuff in three hours, which is astronomical for a community of 100,000 people," he says. "Then its up to the whole community to get it into different hands so there's a bunch of different ways, its not just the agencies"

Wilkins says the event wouldn't be what it is without the support of the community.

"Tens of thousands of donors, the thousands of people who've made signs, shared posts and anyone can participate in anyway so there's so many amazing and different things that can happen, for everybody," he says.

Wilkins says when everything is collected it's up to different members of the community to distribute the items.

"There's kind of three main areas, there's hamper programs that do Christmas hampers for families that sign up, then there's food banks, churches, agencies that get a lot of people but than the community is what fills them again," he adds.

There will also be an Indigenous celebration at 5 p.m. on Friday at TJ Stables in Chatham to kick off the event.

For more information go to theGiftCK.ca.