Holiday Farmers’ Market Being Offered in Windsor

The Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market is extending its season into December.

The extended market will take place on the ground floor of the Pelissier Street Garage on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will allow for up to 40 vendors.

Market General Manager Steve Green says because of COVID-19, a lot of vendors were counting on the annual seasonal market.

"We wanted to do whatever we could to extend the season and provide something right up until Christmas time for them to provide an offering to the community," he says. "We worked with the DWBIA and the city and all the parties involved and now we're going to be extending the season from November 7 to December 12."

Green expects the extended market to operate at or near vendor capacity each week.

"One of the things that we'll do is we'll honour our 2020 vendors first, they've got first pick at the sites for the Christmas market and then we'll open it up to the general public," he adds. "We've already had I'd say six new vendors making an application as soon as it came out."

According to Green, this is something he has wanted to do for quite some time.

"In the past we've had to go out of town to find a Christmas market so we're really excited to offer this and we're going to try and do a bang-up job, it's going to be a bit of a learning curve for us the first couple of extension markets on the 7th and 14th but we're going to try and do it up real nice."

Vendor applications can be submitted on the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market website.