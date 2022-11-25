Holiday Lights Heritage Nights in LaSalle selected for 'My Main Street Community Activator Program'

The Holiday Lights Heritage Nights event in LaSalle has been selected for the 'My Main Street Community Activator Program' and has received $75,000.

The $75,000 will help to support holiday events in the Malden Town Centre.

Delivered by the Canadian Urban Institute, LaSalle will enjoy a more vibrant neighbourhood setting that will draw visitors and increase foot traffic to the Malden Town Centre to visit the LaSalle Civic Centre and surrounding shops and restaurants.

The Town of LaSalle is supported by My Main Street which is a two-year, $23.23-million investment by the Government of Canada.

Starting November 25 and running until January 8, 2023, the outdoor light display will transform the area into an outdoor walk-through holiday wonderland.

Weekend activities will take place starting November 25 to December 18, including Family Fridays, Sounds of Seasons Saturdays, and Sunday Night Markets.

New this year, visitors can bring their ice skates and helmets and try the Glice Synthetic Eco Rink for a family recreational skate.

Warming stations will also give visitors a chance to take a break, warm up, and snap some great photos while making memories this holiday season.