Holiday Lights Heritage Nights returns to LaSalle 

The Town of LaSalle has announced the return of its Holiday Lights Heritage Nights event.

The 2nd annual event, held at the LaSalle Civic Centre, will run from November 25 to January 8, 2023.

The outdoor lights display will transform the area into a magical outdoor walk-though holiday wonderland, with numerous ornamental and holiday light displays and a 40-foot-tall walk-through tree.

There will also be new additions to this years event such as the Sunday Night Markets at the Event Centre where vendors will sell homemade, handmade, and local products.

As well as a new Glice Synthetic Eco-Rink for a family recreational skate at the LaSalle Civic Centre.

Scott Bisson, Manager of Culture and Recreation for the Town of LaSalle, says everyone is very excited.

He says the addition of the Glice Synthetic Eco-Rink will be an improvement to the event.

"We're happy to be adding the Glice Synthetic Eco-Rink to the event, which will give us about 150 by 25 foot skating surface for people to come by to enjoy recreational skate. And we also will be having skate loaning for those who need skates."

He says where some the new events will be taking place.

"The Eco-Rink will be on the Civic Centre property where the Holiday Lights are displayed. This year, the Sunday Night Markets are going to actually be at our new Event Centre which is at 970 Front Road. So, we've just taken control of the Event Centre and these will be some of the first events that we're going to be having at the Event Centre."

He says last year was a huge success, and they're hoping for a bigger turnout this year.

"Seeing the Public Work staff working so hard getting the lights up on the property, all the planning that's happening right now, you can definitely feel the excitement. We had a fantastic turnout last year, the public really enjoyed coming out and seeing the lights and we're happy to put on the event and we're expecting even better year two."

The lights will be on daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sensory hour is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and the music will be turned off during this time.

Ice skate loaning for the Glice Synthetic Eco-Rink will be available Friday to Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Town of LaSalle Twitter

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi