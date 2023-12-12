Holiday Smile Cookie campaign raises more than $70,000 for food banks

A solid boost for the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association.

The first-ever national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign saw Windsor and Essex County Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners raise $70,369 for the WEFBA, along with $70,369 for the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

The Holiday Smile Cookie was a little different than the regular Smile Cookie, and all people had to do was ask for one when they stopped at local Tim Hortons locations and that support would go towards the final tally.

In all, Tim Hortons and its restaurant owners across Canada raised $9.8 million from coast to coast to coast.

June Muir, President of the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association, says they're grateful to the Tim Hortons Restaurants Owners for launching the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign and the generosity from the community as the holiday season can be a challenging time for many.

"This substantial donation will go directly towards purchasing food to ensure it reaches the plates of those facing hunger," she added.

Tim Hortons restaurant owners from across Canada will be presenting their charity partners with Holiday Smile Cookie cheques over the coming weeks.