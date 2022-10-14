Holiday train returning to Windsor and Chatham

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is coming back to Windsor and Chatham.

The train will be in both regions on Thursday, December 1.

The train will stop in Chatham at the Holiday Inn Convention Center parking lot on Richmond Street at 2:30 p.m. with the performance beginning at 2:45 p.m.

In Windsor, the train will be stationed at the CP rail yard at Erie Street & Janette Street.

The train will arrive at 5:45 p.m. with the 30 minute concert beginning at 6 p.m.

This year Lindsay Ell and Texas Hill will be performing on the train at both stops.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the holiday train to go virtual the past two years.

The holiday train last visited the areas in 2019.

CP Rail says the shows are free to attend but is asking the public to bring cash or non-perishable food items to donate to local food banks.

More information on the holiday train can be found here.