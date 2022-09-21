Holt outlines hospital position, and other healthcare plans

Current ward 4 councillor and mayoral candidate Chris Holt has pledged that if elected, he will not hold up or stand in the way of funding being allocated to the new acute care hospital.

Holt outlined a six point plan he believes will address the gaps and prioritize the entire health and well being of the community on Tuesday:

- 1. Create a community wide Health Services Table exploring not only 24/7 ER access in the core but many other services

- 2. Establish a Sandwich South Infrastructure Task Force, comprised of residents, industry partners, city administration, and infrastructure engineers

- 3. Prioritize Nurse recruitment working with Invest Windsor Essex, Workforce Windsor Essex, St Clair College and The University of Windsor

- 4. Become a leader in advocating for investments in the mental health and addictions sectors.

- 5. Prioritize all Transit Windsor routes that will access the new acute care hospital

- 6. Expedite the creation of a Climate Action and Energy Plan for the Sandwich South area

He says his position on the site selection process and the location have been clear, and the reasons he has articulated in voting against this site still exist today as unaddressed issues Holt believes need to be dealt with as a community.

Holt took shots at his mayoral rival Drew Dilkens, who has been calling for Holt to outline his position on the hospital for over a week, by saying the location at the corner of County Road 42 and the 9th Concession is not the perfect location for it.

He says he's prepared to do the the work that needs to happen to make the hospital and the surrounding area successful.

"We have move beyond the division, we have to join together as a municipality to make this the best project that we can. We have to put down our pens and our typewriters and actually join together because we have an opportunity right from the ground amazing carbon neutral communities that actually contribute positively to our local quality of life."

At his campaign event on Tuesday, Dilkens said this election for Holt is about killing the hospital project.

Holt called that ridiculous.

"Anybody who has been seeing my campaign roll out knows that I have a clear and fulfilled plan for the City of Windsor. In fact I'm the only one putting forward ideas to discuss about the future of our city. My opponent is dredging up things from the past to use as a weapon, really dividing the community and making it a scare tactic."

He says it's a manufactured crisis to take away from other debates on other issues that Holt has pitched so far.

Holt says his plan would address many of his concerns that have been documented at the council table over the years.

"I have always approached decisions at council with integrity and consistency. Residents of Windsor know that if I am here now making a pledge, I will keep that promise and work with the province to make this not only a reality but a success."

Holt says Dilkens has been spreading misinformation and fear by trying to use the need for a new hospital as a political football for him to punt around. He says the time for division is over, because it serves no purpose and shows poor leadership.

Dilkens, when he announced his healthcare plans last week, was critical of Holt over his continued opposition to the location during the last term of council, saying continued advocacy to the province is needed to make sure the project is completed.

The current mayor released another statement following Holt's announcement on Tuesday afternoon, reiterating his criticisms over his past voting record on the issue.

Holt and Dilkens are among the seven candidates running for mayor, along with Benjamin Danyluk, Aaron Day, Matthew Giancola, Ernie Lamont, and Louis Vaupotic.