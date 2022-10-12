Holt releases plan for mental health and homelessness supports

One of the top issues for voters in Windsor was the focus of the latest policy announcement by mayoral candidate Chris Holt.

Holt unveiled his plan to address the overwhelming issues of homelessness and the lack of mental health supports in the city on Wednesday morning.

He says we're facing incredible social challenges in the community, and that the mental health and addictions sectors cannot handle the huge surge of issues and number of people seen on the streets over the last five years.

Holt drew attention to comments made by acting Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire to AM800 last month, saying that more policing is not the solution but rather a community focused approach.

Holt has committed to launching a two-to-three year pilot program that will see a municipally funded mental health Emergency Room in the downtown core, with a plan to shift the program to the Province's hands for implementation thereafter.

"This two to three year pilot project will bring together agencies already working in our core to collaborate and create a system that will be a leading edge program in the province," he continued. "Throughout the pilot we will gather data, present measurable outcomes, and share successes and best practices with the provincial government all along the way."

The pilot will leverage the expertise of local community partners, many of which have existing partnerships and strong working relationships.

He says with enhanced resources and coordination by way of the pilot program, they will collectively offer specialized wrap-around support to residents in need, while freeing up Windsor Police from needing to be stuck at area Emergency Rooms tending to mental health patients as they wait to be admitted.

To cover the costs of the pilot project, Holt is pledging to forgo the planned Legacy Beaconproject, which has $7.4 million already allocated towards it, and the planned water slides upgrades at Adventure Bay which has $1.8 million.

Holt says after discussions with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, they're looking at between $3.5 and $4 million per year.

"We've heard loud and clear that we have certain social issues that are keeping people from the downtown core. We need to fix those issues, they're structural, and if they're keeping people from the downtown core they'll also be keeping people from the Trolly Beacon and Adventure Bay. We need to fix the structure of this issue happening downtown before we go spending on legacy projects," he stated.

Holt is stressing that the pilot program would be a leader not just in the province but also the country, and would put Windsor at the frontline's of policy and partnership development in addressing urban mental health issues.

He says in discussions with other candidates and people at the doors it's clear that people are expecting the next mayor and council to act on this issue, and he added that it's time to show how Windsor can be a leader.

"We can create this program in conjunction with all the community partners, and actually pass it on the province after two to three years and they can take that around to all the other municipalities. Everybody is sitting and waiting on a provincial government that is not acting. We need to to act if it really is affecting our city the way we say it's affecting our city," Holt said.

In addition to the pilot program, Holt also outlined a commitment to work with the Downtown Mission to help find a suitable and long term solution to their location and space needs.

He says that support will include incorporating an outdoor area at the current Mission location that would give clients a comfortable and dignified place to stay during the day.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi