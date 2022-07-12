Holt running for mayor of Windsor

A current city councillor wants to be the next mayor of Windsor.

Ward 4's Chris Holt filed his nomination papers Tuesday morning and is seeking the mayor's seat.

He has been on council for eight years and believes majority of Windsorites want a 'better Windsor.'

The 54-year-old feels residents want clean and safe neighbourhoods, great amenities to enjoy along with efficient and affordable transportation of all kinds.

He says he's running 'to actually build the city we all want and deserve, and to build it together.'

Holt says he decided to run for mayor about three months ago.

"Delivering results matters, but delivering results that matter, matters more," says Holt. "It is for that reason I have just returned from the Clerk's Office filing my paperwork seeking a different office at city hall. Today I am starting my campaign to be the next mayor for Windsor."

He says Windsor does not need to settle anymore and believes it's time to demand better leadership.

"We all deserve clean and safe neighbourhoods," he says. "We all deserve quick and easy access to the amenities that fulfill our daily needs. We all deserve safe, efficient and affordable public and active transportation options so we can participate in society. We all deserve high quality city services delivered seamlessly and affordably to our homes."

Holt adds running for mayor is a risk he's willing to take.

"I don't see this council going as far as we need to go," says Holt. "Like I said, I love this city and the potential. The cards we leave on the table it drives me crazy and if I didn't do that, I don't know how proud I could be just continuing on supporting going halfway, supporting adequacy."

Chris Holt made his intentions known Tuesday morning with his family by his side out front of Windsor City Hall, July 12, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Holt has sat on a number of committees during his two terms including being chair of the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee.

He has lived in Windsor his entire life and for the last 20-years has called the Walkerville area home.

Holt works for Ford Motor Company and also co-owns Chapter ll Brewing Company.

Ernie Lamont and Benjamin Danyluk are also seeking the mayor's seat.

Current mayor Drew Dilkens has yet to announce his intentions.

Candidates have until August 19 to file their nomination papers.

The municipal election is set for October 24.