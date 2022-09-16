Holy Names high school cleared after bomb threat

After consulting with Windsor Police, Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board officials say they have decided to allow staff and students to re-enter the building, retrieve their personal belongings, and be dismissed for the remainder of the day.

Holy Names high school in Windsor was evacuated earlier Friday morning.

Windsor Police were called to the school on Northwood around 11 a.m. due to a bomb threat.

They asked the public to avoid the area, and the school had asked parents not to attend the school as well.

WECDSB officials say students who must remain at the building to wait for transportation will be asked to go to the cafeteria where they will be supervised by school staff. Students with special needs will be supervised until their transportation arrives at usual pick-up times.

Students had been moved to the football field following a code yellow being declared, and officials say throughout the course of the day they did their absolute best to take care of both staff and students, and to keep parents informed about the situation.

A voice message informing parents about the current plans for re-entry has already been sent.

Windsor Police say roads in the area are reopened, but that the investigation into the threat is ongoing.

They're asking anyone with information to contact police.