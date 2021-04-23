Holy Names Hosting COVID Testing Clinic

Holy Names High School in Windsor will host the next COVID-19 testing clinic for the regions four school boards.

On Saturday morning, free, voluntary testing will be provided for in-person students, staff and children at day cares within the N9E postal code.

Schools included are Vincent Massey Secondary School, Holy Names High School, Ecole secondaire catholique E.J. Lajeunesse, Christ the King Catholic School, Notre Dame Catholic School, St. Gabriel Catholic School, Ecole elementaire catholique Sainte-Ursule, Ecole elementaire catholique Mgr-Jean-Noel, Northwood Public School, Glenwood Public School, Central Public School, BelleWood Public School and Our lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School.