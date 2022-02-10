Holy Names students moving to online learning due to proposed walkout

Students at Holy Names Catholic High School in Windsor are moving to online learning Friday in reponse to a planned student walkout.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School has sent a message to students and parents which states "this decision was made by the school board after extensive consultation with the Windsor Police Service who anticipate that protesters may be attending the school to support planned student walkouts."

Postings on social media indicte a student walkout was planned for 2 p.m. Friday.

A screenshot of a post on Instagram commenting on a proposed student walkout at Holy Names Catholic High School in Windsor over COVID-19 restrictions and mandates. Feb. 10, 2022

The board statement says "the decision is being made out of an abundance of caution and to help our students and staff avoid the inconvenience of anticipated traffic congestion in the neighbourhood that may result."

The school board anticipates a return to normal operations on Monday, Feb. 14.

The school is located at 1400 Northwood St.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says students at nearby Northwood Public School, at 1100 Northwood St., will also move to online learning on Friday.