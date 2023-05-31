Home expansion in Lakeshore approved to operate bed and breakfast

A home along County Road 22 in Lakeshore has been granted approval to expand their home in order to operate a bed and breakfast.

The owner of the home on 1258 County Road 22 went forward to council Tuesday evening, asking for an increase to both the home floor area and an increase in parking spaces.

Council approved the changes 6-2.

The home contains a single detached dwelling, and two small outbuildings on the eastern side of the yard, and the owner is looking to operate a bed in breakfast alongside the home occupation.

The home occupation will focus on health and wellness services in a group/class format.

The owner requested the extra floor area from 25 per cent to 33 per cent floor area,to have more room to hold the classes, and also asking for the approval of 10 spaces, up from the current three.

There was no issues with the zoning by-law, the Essex Region Conservation Authority did not have any objections, and Lakeshore engineering had no objections as well.

