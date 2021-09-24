Home furnace fire causes $200,000 in damages

Fire crews responded to reports of a home furnace fire outside of the Ridgetown community in Chatham on Thursday.

The fire spread quickly from the furnace room to the attic of the home located at 13266 O'Neill Line.

Fire officials say there's approximately $200,000 in damages as a result of the fire and water damages but no injuries were reported.

As outdoor temperatures cool down, home owners are reminded to have all heating appliances serviced to ensure proper operation.