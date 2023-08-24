Home owners assessing flood damage after heavy rain across Windsor-Essex

Homeowners across Windsor-Essex are still assessing the flood damage after the heavy storm that soaked the region.

Environment Canada says the Harrow area received around 188 mm of rainfall during the storm that began Wednesday night and last until late Thursday morning.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the area due to the heavy storm, reporting as much as 150 mm of rainfall in some areas.

One home owner in the area of County Road 20 at St. Therese Ave. in Amherstburg tells AM800 News it was surprising.

"I wanted a pool but I guess I should have told them I didn't want it indoors," he says. "We woke up to around seven inches of water downstairs and it's quite shocking. It was dead silent, I knew it was thunder and storming but I didn't hear any rain at all."

The home owner says they're trying to get water out of his basement.

"Currently we're losing a battle right now," he says. "We have a pump in our basement, luckily my uncle had a generator. But I don't know what to expect, we're just preventing it from getting more flooded than it is at the moment."

Environment Canada says yet another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected this evening. Additional local rainfall amounts of near 50 mm are possible by the overnight.

With files from Rob Hindi