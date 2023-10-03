iHeartRadio
Home prices steadily dropping in Windsor-Essex


The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors has released its September sales report. 

It finds 353 properties were sold in September, down 15% from a year ago and is the third lowest sales month so far this year. 

The average price was up 3% to nearly $537,000 compared to September of 2022, but is down $25,000 from this past August. 

Home prices have been steadily dropping since May when they peaked at $602,000, the highest this year. 

The majority of the sales were in the $420,000 to $549,000 range.  

