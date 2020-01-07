Home Sale Prices Spike Across Windsor-Essex

Home sales figures in December have been released for Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors reports the average sales price last month was $333,564.

That's a $35,000 increase year-over-year with the average sale price in December 2018 listed at $298,587.

According to the association, the total number of listings were down nine per cent.

The association says there were 280 listings in December 2019 compared to 309 in December 2018.

There were also 312 properties in December, down four per cent compared to the 325 properties sold in December 2018.

The association adds that the most popular style of home sold in December was the bungalow.

There are currently 625 available listings in Windsor-Essex.