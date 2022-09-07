Home sales decrease across Windsor-Essex in August

A significant drop in homes sales in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting a 42.12 per cent decrease in home sales in August compared to the same time a year ago.

A total of 393 residential properties were sold last month compared to 679 in August 2021. Last months' sales total was also the same as the July 2022 sales figures.

The average sales prices in August was $520,634, an 8.38 per cent decrease compared to the average sale price of $568,523 in August 2021. It's also down compared to the average sale price of $557,989 in July 2022, a $37,355 difference.

According to the association, there were 1,057 new listings last month, an increase of 5.81 per cent over the 999 listings in August 2021.