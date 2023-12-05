Home sales down 8.8% in Windsor-Essex in November

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting a decrease in the number of homes sold in the area.

According to WECAR's monthly report, 319 homes were sold in November, down 8.8 per cent compared to the 350 homes sold during November 2022.

A total of 801 homes were listed for sale in November, an 8.3 per cent increase over the 739 homes listed for sale during the same month a year ago.

The average sale price rose to $529,143, a 3.32 per cent increase compared to an average price of $512,151 in November 2022.

The average year-to-date price of a home has dropped over 10 per cent to $558,449, down from $622,275 during the same time a year ago.

Year-to-date sales are down over 16 per cent with 4,661 homes sold so far this year, compared to the 5,552 homes sold over the same time frame last year.