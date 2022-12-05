Home sales drop by 50 per cent across Windsor-Essex

A dramatic drop in the number of homes sold in Windsor-Essex in November.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, homes sales were down 50.96 per cent in November 2022 compared to the same month a year ago.

In all, 331 homes were sold across Windsor-Essex in November, compared to 675 home sales in November 2021.

The average home sales price also fell to $511,275 in November after sitting at $567,708 in November, 2021, a decrease of 9.94 per cent year-over-year.