Home sales in Windsor-Essex at lowest level since April 2020

There are more signs today that the housing sector in Windsor-Essex is cooling.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is out with its latest residential stats for July.

The average price of a home increased 2% over last July to $557,000, however that's down from the June average price of $607,000.

July sales also slumped for a 5th straight month.

WECAR says 393 properties sold in July, a 40% drop compared to the same month in 2021 when 666 residential properties were sold.

It also marks the lowest sales month since April of 2020 when 299 properties were sold.

There were more than 1,300 new listings last month, a near 24% jump compared to July 2021.