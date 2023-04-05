Home sales in Windsor-Essex continue to fall

Sagging home sales are continuing across Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) is reporting a decline of 41% in March with 417 properties being sold, down from 717 compared to the same month in 2022.

Listings also fell nearly 20% with 859 available, off from 1,069 last year.

Year-to-date sales also plummeted 44%.

WECAR says the average price fell 21% compared to a year ago from $720,567 to $568,204 but were up from February 2023 prices which averaged $532,777.

The full report can be viewed here.