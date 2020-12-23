Homeless Help Christmas Dinner Switches to Delivery During COVID-19 Pandemic

More than 600 meals are on the way for those in need Christmas Eve.

Greg Lemay has organized Homeless Help Christmas Dinner for the past four years, but the COVID-19 pandemic made feeding people in person difficult in 2020.

Lemay says several local businesses stepped-up with whatever they could and volunteers will now be bringing that Christmas meal to everyone's doorstep.

"Some Christmas parties had shut down obviously because of COVID-19 and they said 'hey listen, we know you're doing this so here's our staff party money,'" he says. "I was able to bring in almost $2,500 on this one and probably around 900 lbs. of food."

He says local food preparation service Macro Foods has donated its kitchen for the day.

"Obviously with COVID-19 and the restrictions with the health unit in terms of individual packaging, Macro Foods is going to shut down and I'll be there with staff and we'll be cooking it all and getting it ready," he added.

Lemay says close to 40 people have volunteered to drop the meals off on area porches to maintain physical distancing.

"We're looking at more than 100 individual addresses. The Salvation Army is involved, Matthew House Windsor ... about 150 individual students out of Catholic Central High School with families that require food that's going to go out directly to their homes," he says.

He says meals will be delivered to Windsor's Salvation Army, Matthew House Windsor, Feeding, Windsor New Song Church, the Residence for Young Men and many individual homes.

Windsor Fire benefit fund, Windsor Spring and Alignment, Macro Foods, Alpha Pro Floor Care & Machine Repair, Goodwill on Mcdougall Street, Pet Value Huron Church Road, Merchants Paper Company, Tina Pickle Manor Realtor, Amy Mullins Manor Realtor and Starbucks Lasalle all contributed to the event.