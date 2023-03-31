Homelessness and housing to be key aspects first strategic plan for County of Essex

The warden of Essex County believes homelessness and housing will be two key aspects of the County's first strategic plan.

Hilda MacDonald spoke about the need for the plan during Thursday's Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce 16th Annual Warden's Luncheon.

MacDonald stressed the need to set priorities when there is so much going on, saying it's sometimes hard for a group of seven municipalities to focus on what's most important for the entity as a whole.

She says homeless and housing will be two key priorities.

"Housing we need to do, we've always kind of left that up to the city," she says. "I think that too can be collaboratively where we take on a bigger role. I'm not just talking financial but a leadership role in determining where things go in the municipalities and the county."

Currently affordable housing issues across Windsor and Essex County are administered by the City of Windsor.

Warden Hilda MacDonald says there was a time when housing and homelessness wasn't an issue because it wasn't as visible.

"With refugee families coming and people facing financial hardship, migrant workers, all of that, we're seeing a housing crunch and we need to address it. It's global yes, but in particular we need to address why we have it in this region," she says.

MacDonald says it's not about arguing, it's about working collaboratively and effectively when it comes to having a say on housing issues.

"We need to be in a leadership role because our homeless and housing issues look different than in the city, because of the urbanization and the density in the city, we don't have that. There are still people in the rural areas without houses and we need to address it in a different fashion," she adds

On Feb. 3, the county issued a request for proposals for experts who can assist council and administration in creating a strategic plan that sets targets for where Essex County should be in five, 10 and 25 years.

MacDonald expects county council to begin discussions on the strategic plan in June and have it finalized some time in the fall of 2023.