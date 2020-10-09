Homelessness and Property Standards Concerns Heard at Recent Ward Meetings

Residents in Windsor’s Wards 2 and 3 have had a chance to voice their concerns.

Virtual Town Hall meetings were held over the phone Thursday night, with residents sharing concerns about everything from homelessness to rats.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin spoke at his ward meeding and assured residents that Windsor Police Service and social services are doing their best to respond to complaints about homelessness, but long-term solutions to the problem are limited right now.

"I have been down there myself and I do know the issue very well," he says. "We are trying to work on it but it's quite complex because of the depth of the social issues that are tied to it."

In Ward 2, councillor Fabio Costante heard concerns about the Ambassador Bridge, saying the city is still locked in a decade's long legal battle with the bridge company over more than 120 vacant homes near the bridge.

Costante told residents that an interim control by-law remains in place preventing demolitions until the bridge company can show how they'll replace the population density lost when the home is knocked down.

"For almost 20-years now the bridge company has not come to council with any legitimate plans, has never once offered a solution on how they're going to replace in a material way," he says. "This is the stalemate that we're in and it's the most important issue in the ward and it's something I have been pushing."

The next phone in meeting for Wards 1 and 10 will be held on Oct. 13 at 6.30 p.m.