Homelessness Hub in Leamington now open seven days a week to include overnight warming centre

The County of Essex has expanded the hours of the Homelessness Hub to include an overnight warming centre for those who need a warm place to go at night.

The drop-in centre at 215 Talbot Street East in the South Essex Community Council (SECC) building is now open from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. seven days a week for Essex County residents experiencing homelessness.

Staff are at the Homlessness Hub during the night hours to provide support. Light snacks and drinks are also available.

Those who require transportation to get to the Homelessness Hub should call 519-326-8629, ext. 395. Transportation can be provided from anywhere in Essex County.

The overnight warming centre is expected to be open until April 1, 2024.

The Homelessness Hub is also open during regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Other services for those experiencing homelessness in Essex County include the Leamington Emergency Shelter Program. Which has shelter beds for eligible single men, women and families.

And the Leamington Community Hope Centre located at 58 Erie Street South, offering an evening meal program, other supports and a place to stay warm.

More information can be found here: countyofessex.ca/en/resident-services/homelessness-hub.aspx.