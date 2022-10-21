Homelessness Hub officially opens in Leamington

A Homelessness Hub is now officially open in Leamington.

The County of Essex and Family Services Windsor-Essex will operate the hub as part of a two-year pilot project to provide support and services to residents in Essex County struggling to find accommodations.

The hub is located in the South Essex Community Council building at 215 Talbot St. E. in Leamington.

"The Essex County Homelessness Hub will provide vital supports to the residents who need it most, offering them hope and a hand up, and it reflects the reality that the housing and homelessness crisis is not simply a big city problem," said Warden Gary McNamara. "The County continues to grow and we need support services like this and others to cater to our growing population and ensure no one is left behind."

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald welcomed the opening of the Homelessness Hub in Leamington, which has a larger urban centre than most other local municipalities while being farther away from centralized support services in Windsor.

The hub is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can access food, restrooms, clothing, quiet spaces for daytime rest as well as computers and phones.

The hub will also serve, during operating hours, as a safe and accessible shelter during extreme weather conditions.

Services offered at the Hub include housing search assistance, enrolment in government income support programs such as Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program, referrals to other local community agencies, access to harm reduction services, and help for individuals to meet additional basic needs like food security and clothing.