Homemade Masks Not Recommended by Local Health Unit

The local medical officer of health is not advocating for people to wear a homemade cloth mask while outside in public.

The Centre for Disease Control is recommending wearing homemade cloth masks, but the recommendation is not being echoed in Canada.

Windsor-Essex Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the masks tend to give people 'a false sense of security.'

"In Canada, to date, there is no recommendation for the public to wear mask when going outside," he says. "But I also do not want to deter residents from taking all appropriate precautions to protect themselves and others."

If people want to wear them, Dr. Ahmed offered some advice.

"Before putting on a mask, wash your hands with soap and water thoroughly, secure the elastic loops around ears and ensure the mask completely covers your nose and mouth and there are no gaps."

Dr. Ahmed says masks, such as surgical or N95 masks, should be left for frontline workers.

The CDC is recommending the use of homemade masks while out in public such as the grocery shopping as it is believed to reduce transmission in the community.

Meanwhile in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is echoing the advice coming from the White House and is calling on anyone who has to leave their home for any reason during the coronavirus pandemic to wear a mask.

In her update today on the state's fight against the virus, she held up a homemade Detroit Tigers mask someone had sent her as an example, and said N-95 and surgical masks need to be reserved for medical personnel and first responders.

She also said an extension of her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order is likely to be issued by the end of this week.

— With files from Metro Source