Homicide investigation in Chatham-Kent

A charge of first-degree murder has been laid against a 42-year-old Chatham man as part of a homicide investigation.

Shortly before noon on July 4, officers responded a residence on Bedford Streeet to check on the well-being of a woman and discovered the 44-year-old was deceased.

A Chatham man was arrested and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say to protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward and call police or Crime Stoppers.