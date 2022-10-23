Homicide investigation underway following death of male youth: Chatham-Kent police

One youth is deceased and another youth is facing a murder charge following an incident in Chatham, Ont. on Friday night, police say.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Friday, police attended a Richmond Street address in Chatham in regard to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, a male youth suffering from serious injuries was located and transported to hospital.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was later pronounced deceased.

As a result of the investigation, a male youth was arrested and charged with second degree murder for his alleged role, and was remanded into custody with a future court date.

Police say that due to the ages of those involved, no additional information will be released at this time.

The investigation continues and is being handled by the Major Crime Section.

Chatham-Kent police ask anyone with information to contact Const. Paul Brophy at 519-436-6600 extension 619.