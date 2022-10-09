Homicide investigation underway in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a man died from his injuries following an altercation with another man on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, police were notified after a man arrived at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with life threatening injuries.

Police learned that the victim, a 28-year-old man, was involved in an altercation with another man at a residence located on Colborne Street in Chatham, referring to it as an “isolated incident.”

Despite life-saving efforts, the man later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police say a 35-year-old man allegedly responsible has since been charged with second-degree murder, and has been remanded into custody until Oct. 11.

Members of the Major Crime Section continue to investigate, and ask that anyone with information contact Const. Mark Vandergriendt 519-436-6600 extension 207.



