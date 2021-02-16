Homophobic Slurs Discovered at W.E. Trans Support

The Executive Director of Windsor-Essex Transgender & Allied Support (W.E. Trans Support) is calling it a hate crime.

"Definitely some homophobic slurs, I would definitely classify it as a hate crime type of graffiti," says Alexander Reid.

He says homophobic slurs were written on the front door window at the agency's site on Tecumseh Road East.

Reid says the office is currently closed but he went there on Monday and noticed the words.

"I went to go check on the agency, our current location is closed for renovations right now, so I went to check in on the renovations, open up the front lock and I noticed there was some graffiti probably in sharpie on the front door window," says Reid.

He says this is his first time dealing with an issue like this since being named executive director.

"These words are hurtful and they're hurtful to the community and they're hurtful to me but at the same time it reminds me that the work we're doing is important," says Reid. "It reminds me that it's still necessary and it's definitely showing some people in Windsor-Essex, they still need their minds to be changed and that's what we're here for."

Reid says the incident has been reported to Windsor police.