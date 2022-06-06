Honour of Our London Family walk taking place Monday

Members of the community will honour the lives of a family struck and killed in London last year in what police called a hate-motivated attack.

In Honour of Our London Family is a walk from Bert Weeks Memorial Garden to Assumption Park, hosted by the Windsor Islamic Centre, Islamic Relief, and Windsor Islamic Association.

The event is on Monday, June 6, which marks one year since the Afzaal family were struck and killed by a white male in a truck as described by police.

The only survivor was a nine-year-old member of the family who suffered injuries after the attack.

Islamic Relief volunteer and event organizer Amna Masoodi says it's important to bring awareness to Islamophobia.

"Even in places like Canada where we don't think there's Islamophobia, there is, there's enough where an entire family was killed except for one little boy," she continued. "I think it's important that every year we remember, on the anniversary of their murder, that this is not pretend and this happens here and we need to be aware of it."

Masoodi says everyone is welcome to the event regardless of faith.

"It would mean a lot to the Muslim community if there were a lot of people that weren't Muslim showed up because that would bring us a sense of ease and safety and we would know a lot of people in Windsor do want us here and we're not unwanted in the community."

She says Islamophobia is just as common in Windsor as it is anywhere else.

"Now everyone starts sharing all of their encounters with Islamophobia, racism and hate, you realize things like that could happen in Windsor, they could happen anywhere, all you need is one person who has interacted with the wrong person online and getting all the wrong information losing all sorts of empathy," she said.

The In Honour of Our London Family walk begins at 7 p.m. tonight.