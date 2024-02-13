'Hopefully it ends here': local ETFO President reacts to Bill 124 being ruled unconstitutional

The local President for the Greater Essex Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario is hoping it ends here after a controversial law has been ruled unconstitutional.

Mario Spagnuolo is reacting to the news that was released on Monday, that Ontario's top court ruled that Bill 124 is unconstitutional because it violates collective bargaining rights.

A lower court struck it down as unconstitutional and the Appeal Court, in a 2-1 decision, largely upheld that decision.

The Progressive Conservatives enacted the law in 2019 as a way to help the government eliminate a deficit.

Bill 124 capped salary increases for public sector workers to one per cent a year for three years.

The law sparked outrage among labour groups and opposition parties, and on AM800's The Shift, Spagnuolo says this law had a huge influence on workers, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spagnuolo says this is a victory.

"The ruling is a lesson for the Ford government to not circumvent the bargaining process, not trample on workers democratic rights again. So hopefully it ends here, and it signifies to the government, and future governments that the workers do have a right to unrestricted bargaining, which is guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and that was upheld."

He says this impacted workers in many ways.

"It did have an effect, not just on the pay of these workers, but on the moral, the working conditions, and on the staffing issues. It made things worse, and the government's own internal document shows that they knew that was going to happen, and they continued to do this in the middle of a pandemic regardless."

Spagnuolo says bargaining was just about to begin with education workers when this bill was pushed to be enacted.

"The timing makes it clear that they were trying to impact collective bargaining rights even before the bargaining actually happened. And I think that that's what one of the Justices Lise Favreau wrote in her decision is this actually was enacted before bargaining even began, that's how unjustified this was."

Many critics say this bill pushed many nurses out of the profession, especially during and following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario government has stated they will not appeal the court's decision, and will instead take steps to repeal Bill 124 in its entirety in the coming weeks.

To solve for the inequality of workers created by the decision, the province will introduce regulations to exempt non-unionized and non-associated workers from Bill 124 until it is repealed.

