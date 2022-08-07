The horse racing season kicks off this weekend on Sunday.

The track and the grand stand's are ready for the public to have a day filled with fun for the entire family.

A brand new Lasik Testing Barn worth about $250,000 is a new addition to this year, as well as new riders following a $2.1-million in Ontario government funding provided earlier this year to help with the growth of the horse industry.

Tom Bain, an association member with Lakeshore Horse Racing Association, says the excitement is in the air for the day to begin.

He says staff has been working extremely hard to prepare for the opening day.

"Our team of staff and our huge team of volunteers have been working tirelessly to get ready. So, looking for a great day, there's going to be all kinds of stuff for all ages to do, and some excellent harness racing."

He says in previous years, the association has done very well in terms of bets, and he's hoping for the same turnout.

"We're hoping it continues here. We're always given a huge crowd of people, they come out, have a great time. And we're looking forward to breaking more betting records, really.''

He says there are many improvements that fans can be excited to see this weekend.

"We have done a number of improvements to the track itself, so I think people will be pleased with that. We have a brand new toteboard coming in and there will be a teletimer shortly there after. So, I know that the toteboard has been something that our fans have been asking for so it'll be there opening day."

The horse races will be every Sunday, with the start time for this Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Leamington Raceway.

The races will run for 13 weeks until the last Sunday in October, with events being held for the entire family to enjoy.

