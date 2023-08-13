Horse racing season officially kicks off Sunday

The horse racing season has officially started.

Sunday is the first race of many at Leamington Raceway, with some changes and upgrades this year for the whole family to enjoy.

Renovations have been done to the grand stand, as well as the track for this season, as well as a brand new starting car, an electronic timer is being added for the races and a brand new $250,000 test barn for checking the horses after the race is in place.

Last year was a record-breaking year for betting numbers and attendance, but there is hope that this year will be even bigger.

Tom Bain, Member with Lakeshore Horse Racing Association, says they were bombarded with horses wanting to race in Leamington.

"There was over 155 horses entered to race. While the other tracks are looking for horses, we had to actually turn some away that we just didn't have enough races to put on for them."

He says there is a lot of improvements this year.

"A new paddock, our new test barn, a brand new starting car, work done to the track, all of these things have certainly attracted a higher caliber of horse, and they're wanting to come into Leamington and race."

Bain says they are expecting even higher bets this year.

"Last year, we bet around $65,000 for the day for our local track as a record. And we feel confident that we'll top that this year again. They've certainly got a lot of interest going on."

There will be 10 races this Sunday, with seven horses in each field.

This year the racing season runs every Sunday starting August 13 until November 5.

Leamington Raceway is located at 194 Erie Street North in Leamington.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi