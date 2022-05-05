Hospice Dove Pin Campaign raises $35,000

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County says a recent fundraising campaign was a smash-hit.

The Hospice reports their Dove Pin Campaign raised over $35,000 for local Hospica patients and families. The Dove Pin is a one-inch dove-shaped lapel pin designed to be a heartfelt representation of not only Hospice, but the thousands of patients and families that have been involved in the region.

Throughout the course of the weekend, more than 150 volunteers offered pins at 15 locations across Windsor-Essex, including grocery stores, hardware stores, and pharmacies. More than 10,000 pins were purchased by donation.

Hospice Executive Director Nancy Brockenshire says she expected nothing less from the amazing local community.

“This weekend was another amazing example of the generosity of our community – from the volunteers who gave their time, to the local businesses who stepped up to support, we thank you,” said Brockenshire.

With the success of the campaign, organizers plan to make it an annual event, taking place each spring. . Additional information about the campaign can be found at www.TheHospice.ca/Event/DovePin.

