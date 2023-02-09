Hospice hoping for permanent funding for three new patient suites

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County is opening three new patient suites for those needing end of life care.

In November of 2022, the Ministry of Health notified Hospice that the organization was selected for 18 months of additional temporary funding under 'A Plan to Stay Open initiative' to help open up more acute care beds within the hospital system.

Following the announcement, Hospice reviewed the available space and began work to repurpose existing spaces and create additional patient rooms at both the Windsor and Erie Shores Residences.

Nancy Brockenshire, Hospice Executive Director, says they are full almost every day.

"Actually in Windsor we've had wait lists. We are admitting seven days a week and keeping it full, 12 suites here in Windsor and 11 in Erie Shores," she says. "Yes we've been working with out community partners, we do huddles every morning to see where the hospitals are, where the community patients are and who needs these beds."

Brockenshire says the wait list is partly because of work they're doing to see who needs a bed.

"Part of that is us being more in contact. We have people working in hospitals to see who's appropriate, we've got out whole team out in the community to say 'how are you doing? Do you want to stay home? Is there caregiver burnout and you want to come over?' We are certainly out everywhere making sure people are where they want to be for their end of life experience," she says.

All of Hospice's residential beds - the 20 existing beds, as well as these three new temporary ones - are only 50 per cent funded through government support, with the remaining 50 per cent funded through donations.

Brockenshire says there is definitely a need for these beds given our aging popular and higher retirement age.

"The need is not to have somebody toward their end of life to be in an acute hospital, it is where can we get them, how can we help, where do they want to be? Hospice also helps them if they want to be home or do they want to be in one of our residences," she says.

Although the funding for these beds is temporary, Brockenshire hopes that by demonstrating that these beds are consistently full and utilized, this funding could become permanent.