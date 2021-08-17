Hospice Kicks Off 19th Annual Face to Face Campaign

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County's Face to Face campaign is back for its 19th year.

Chair John Fairley says it's a simple fundraiser where residents ask 10 people for $10 each all in support of the local Hospice.

Fairley says nearly everyone has used Hospice in some way.

"Everyone has been affected one way or another that have needed the services of our Hospice of Windsor and Essex County. Years later, we've raised over $1.3-million in this crazy, little, simple campaign that we came up with years ago."

He says the community always get creative when it comes to raising funds.

"People have done birthday parties, instead of a wedding or anniversary or birthday presents, they have an event. People have been very imaginative. Even in COVID last year we thought if we get $5,000 that's great, but we ended up going over $100,000."

The campaign has become a staple in the community, according to Fairley.

"It's people connecting with one another. I think in the last 17 or 18 months with this COVID, people have been looking for things to reach out to and be compassionate towards each other,” he continued. “The heartfelt thing of contributing to something as simple as this and knowing what Hospice has done for people in our community tells a story."

This year's campaign runs until September 30 and more information about getting involved can be found on the hospice's webiste.