Hospice Names New Executive Director
The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County has a new executive director.
Nancy Brockenshire will led the organization, replacing Colleen Reaume.
Brockenshire is from Windsor and started her career in marketing and advertising.
She then shifted to managing Ford/Nemak, before joining the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation and becoming part of Windsor Regional Hospital.
Brockenshire led the cancer program for more than 10-years.
She starts her new role with hospice at the end of April.
Reaume has been the executive director for the last three years and will stay on in a supporting role through the month of May.