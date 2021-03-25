Hospice Names New Executive Director

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County has a new executive director.

Nancy Brockenshire will led the organization, replacing Colleen Reaume.

Brockenshire is from Windsor and started her career in marketing and advertising.

She then shifted to managing Ford/Nemak, before joining the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation and becoming part of Windsor Regional Hospital.

Brockenshire led the cancer program for more than 10-years.

She starts her new role with hospice at the end of April.

Reaume has been the executive director for the last three years and will stay on in a supporting role through the month of May.

