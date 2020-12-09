Hospice of Windsor-Essex Executive Director Steps Down

Executive Director Colleen Reaume has stepped down from her role with Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

Reaume said, "the year has been a year of significant change for many in our community, myself included" in a written statement Tuesday.

According to the release, Reaume will step down from her role in June of 2021.

In her three years with the organizations, Reaume is credited with overseeing the expansion of the Windsor Residential Home, as well as the construction and opening of the Welcome Centre at the Hospice, Erie Shores Campus.

Reaume has been a strong and consistent leader for the organization, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hospice of Windsor and Essex County Search Committee Chair, John Martel.

Martel says the search committee will begin to look for a new executive director immediately.