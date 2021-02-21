Hospice's Sending Love Campaign a Hit

So far, so good for the Hospice of Windsor & Essex County's latest campaign.

Earlier this month, the organization launched its first "Sending Love" campaign.

Director of Community Engagement and Advancement Katharen Bortolin says the campaign has been well received and there is still more time to take part.

She says the campaign gives residents a chance to send a personalized message along with a magnet to someone they're thinking about or haven't seen in a while.

Bortolin says the campaign is similar to being in high school and sending a candy gram.

"What we created were these really cute love magnets as well as a personalized card and created an online portal so that people could put their personal message in, let us know who they wanted to send love to and we would take care of the rest," says Bortolin.

She says residents are being creative.

"We have kind of an awesome view because we get to see all the wonderful notes that people write to their loved ones and sometimes it's grandma I miss you so much, I wanted to send you something to put it on your fridge so you know I'm always thinking of you," says Bortolin. "Sometimes it's actually the opposite and grandma sending it to a grandchild because they love receiving mail."

Bortolin says the community is sharing some wonderful stories.

"We sent it as far as other provinces in Canada because we are sending it across Canada," says Bortolin. "It's been a really awesome response and we really seen a lot of different things so credit to the community for their creativity and their willingness to share positivity."

Bortolin says the hospice is seeking a $20 donation.

She says the donation will help cover the cost of the items along with shipping.

The campaign wraps up on February 28.