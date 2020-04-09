Hospital CEO Stresses that COVID-19 Tests Remain Symptom Based

The head of Windsor Regional Hospital is trying to remind everyone that you still need to be showing symptoms of COVID-19 for any test to be effective.

Hospital CEO David Musyj is backing a call for more tests for the virus, saying the lack of volume of testing from the start of the outbreak has been difficult. He says all of the jurisdictions that had greater amounts of testing have done better at getting in front of the virus.

But Musyj told AM800's The Morning Drive that even with more testing, they are still symptom based, meaning that tests will be conducted on those showing signs of the virus.

"Getting the test when your viral load is non-existent or low, will more than likely get your a negative result, which will give you a false senses of security," he says.

Musyj says it happened in a number of jurisdictions, where the tests come back negative.

"We've had patients, in-patients who have been admitted with symptoms of COVID, we test them the first time, they're negative. Three days later, they're positive, why? The viral load is high enough to be captured by the test," he says.

Musyj also pointed out that if you're not showing symptoms, you may not be tested.

"When people say 'I went to the assessment centre and I wasn't tested,' it's because you didn't have symptoms. You're just going to get a negative and think you're fine. Really, you might not be. So really you need to get some symptoms before the testing can be effective to really avoid a false-negative," he says.

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford expressed frustration that only two-to-three-thousand tests are being done a day when labs in the province have the capacity to accommodate 13-thousand.

He said the province will be ramping up testing for COVID-19 as much as possible starting today.