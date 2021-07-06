Hospital CEO Stresses the Need to Improve Vaccination Rates for 12 to 17-year-olds

The President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital says the vaccination rate for 12 to 17-year-olds in Windsor-Essex is really lagging behind the rest of the province.

David Musyj told AM800's The Morning Drive, if we want to ensure schools stay open with face-to-face classes and that teenagers play sports in the fall, like hockey, without interruption, the only way we're going to be able to do that is with vaccinations.

"You're going to be put our local medical officer of health in a difficult spot if there's outbreaks, say for instance in hockey teams, and then that's coupled with low vaccinations rates for this age group, he's going to have no choice but stopping play or sending students home," says Musyj.

He's also stressed improved vaccination rates are about more than just school and sports...

The bigger issue which is, let alone lets prevent outbreaks happening at any age group, we need as many people double dosed as possible. That includes everyone 12 years of age and older," he says.

As of Monday, all Ontarians aged 12 to 17 are eligible for an accelerated second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The tweens and teens will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in youth in Canada.