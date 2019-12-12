Hospital CEO Threatens to Quit if Dr. Kadri Returns to Work

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj says he would quit if a Windsor kidney specialist were to resume working at the hospital.

Musyj made the comments during testimony Wednesday at an appeal hearing for Dr. Albert Kadri.

The hospital suspended Kadri's privileges in June 2018 and the doctor is appealing that decision to the Ontario Health Professions Appeal and Review Board.

The suspension does not affect Kadri's ability to have his own practice.

According to CTV Windsor, during his third day of testimony, Musyj said if Kadri's privileges were to be re-instated, Musyj says he would quit and the hospital would likely lose other nephrologists and frontline staff because of Kadri's past behaviour and his habit of not following the standard of care.

Kadri says the hospital was making changes to affected patient care that he disagreed with and believes he was targeted for that opposition.

The hearing is scheduled for a few more weeks in December and January.