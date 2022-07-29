Hospital COVID-19 outbreak grows

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Windsor Regional Hospital is growing.

It was first reported on July 14 on the 7 North unit at the Met Campus then spread to 6 North along with 7 East and 6 West at Ouellette Campus a week later, impacting 19 patients.

A release from the hospital states the outbreak is now also affecting 5 North, 4 North, and 4 West along with 7 East and 7 West at the Ouellette Campus.

A total of 39 patients have now tested positive, the majority are not experiencing any symptoms and all are being monitored and actively tested.

Hospital officials say the majority of transmission has been limited to individuals that have shared a room.

WRH continues to recommend that unvaccinated individuals not visit any units that are under outbreak and all visitors must continue to wear a mask.

Any patients who have been discharged are asked to self-monitor for symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10-days.

