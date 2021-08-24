Hospital Visitors Must be Vaccinated or Test Negative

A COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been announced for all visitors attending the three local hospitals.

Windsor Regional Hospital and Hotel Dieu-Grace say anyone visiting a patient will have to be vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test starting August 30, while the same policy goes into effect at Erie-Shores Healthcare on September 7.

The three hospitals say the vaccine mandate is being extended beyond doctors and staff in response to growing case counts.

According to Windsor Regional, this area has experienced a surge in cases in the past week with 91 infections per 100,000 and a 5.7% positivity rate, both the highest in Ontario. The provincial average is 26.7 cases per 100,000 and a 2.6% positivity rate.

"At Erie Shores Healthcare, the safety of our patients and community is paramount. Unfortunately, with the rising COVID-19 case counts locally, the highest in the province, it became clear the recently released vaccination and testing policy for our staff and physicians wasn’t enough," explains Kristin Kennedy, CEO, ESHC. "It’s clear the highly transmissible Delta variant has taken hold in our community, and Erie Shores needs to take every precaution to keep our patients, staff, and community safe. While we understand this will be an inconvenience for some, it takes each of us doing our part to combat this virus."

Accommodations at all three hospitals will be made for parents of children in the emergency room or for palliative care patients when there is no time to find vaccination proof or have a test taken.

Regardless of vaccination status, visitors will still be required to wear appropriate PPE as directed by the hospital. At this time this is a medical grade mask and face shield.

According to WRH, COVID-19 vaccinations are the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those seeking vaccinations for either a first dose or second dose (if 28 days from the first dose) can walk in to the Devonshire Mall Vaccination Centre, or book an appointment online between 8 am and 3:15 pm, seven days a week at www.wevax.ca.