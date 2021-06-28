Hot and Humid Weather Expected to Taper Off By Thursday

It's appears we have at least another 48 hours of hot and humid weather ahead of us.

This from Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng who says Tuesday's afternoon high is expected to reach 30 Celsius, but with the humidex will feel more like 39 or 102 Fahrenheit.

Cheng says a special weather statement will likely stay in place until Wednesday night or Thursday when temperatures are expected to trend down.

"We won't really see a change in the air mass until Thursday when everybody who doesn't like the heat can breath a sigh of relief. Certainly, with heat, it's important to stay hydrated and, of course, when it gets too hot shade always helps."

He says thunderstorms are looming as well.

"With heat and humidity there's always that risk of thunderstorms. It's the perfect ingredients for thunderstorm development. Certainly, this time of the year, everybody likes to be outside, so we strongly advise people to keep their eyes on the sky."

Cheng says, while it is uncomfortable, weather like this isn't uncommon for Windsor-Essex.

"We've seen heat even earlier in June and even often times in May. So it really depends on the weather pattern of the day and, of course, this is the start of summer and expect more days like these to come."

Tuesday's forecasted high of 30 Celsius likely won't be a record breaker — the hottest day on record for July 29 occurred in 1952 when the thermometre hit 34 Celsius.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi